A young lady who was having her national service in the Bono Region decided to start sewing uniforms for needy pupils

Ama Val also known as Janet Asibi, became known as the Sewing Teacher due to her heartwarming initiative

The young lady has just received three different awards from the African Music and Business Awards for her works

Janet Asibi, a young Ghanaian lady also known as The Sewing Teacher and Ama Val, has been awarded massively at the African Music and Business Awards.

The young lady We won in three different categories, which are the Humanitarian of the Year, Best Project of the Year, as well as the NGO of the Year.

Ama Val wowed many Ghanaians after she was posted as a national service person to the Nsoatre SDA primary school situated in Bono Region.

Janet earlier told YEN.com.gh that upon arriving at the school, she realized some of the pupils attended school with either worn out uniforms or no uniforms at all.

She, therefore, decided to be of help by getting a sewing machine that she had learned to use, to sew uniforms for the pupils at absolutely no cost.

Ama considered finding solutions to this challenge a collective responsibility thereby engaging in sewing new school uniforms for each and every child in need from her personal funds and with the support from friends and loved ones.

The young lady says it is her dream to expand this project she dubbed “One Student; One School Uniform” to other affected students in other schools in Ghana.

