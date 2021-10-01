Meet 27-year-old Caleb Pappoe, one of the Youngest Movie Directors in Ghana

A 27-year-old gentleman in Ghana was recently awarded by Zeepay for being the director of 'the best web series' Infatuation

Caleb Pappoe, as his name goes, indicates he is very grateful he decided to follow his passion & venture into movies

The young man directed Living With My Ex, For Life, and other popular skits and movies available on his channel Alpha9studios on YouTube

Caleb Pappoe, a young achiever in Ghana with a Marketing degree from the University of Professional Studies (Accra), has become one of the youngest movie directors in Ghana.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, the 27-year-old who runs the channel Alpha9studios on YouTube indicates that he began directing movies in 2018 shortly after which he had his first big break.

Since then, the young man has been able to achieve his Masters' in Business Administration (MBA), at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

Caleb Pappoe, one of the youngest movie directors in Ghana Photo credit: @bravincentphotography

Source: Instagram

In addition to that, Caleb Pappoe has also directed the series, For Life, Living With My Ex, Infatuations, among others although he generates his own funds for the various projects.

According to Caleb, who picked up an award as the best web series creator on Saturday, November 27, 2021, from Zeepay for his title Infatuations, he is glad for the decision to pursue his passion.

When asked about what advice he has for young people who are also looking to make it in life, Caleb Pappoe said:

"If getting a job isn't working for you, look at your talents, focus on them and grow them. Since I started that, I have never been broke".

Source: Yen