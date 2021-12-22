Larry Tillman's family filed a lawsuit against the morgue for giving them a wrong body

According to the late Larry's family, the body presented to them by the morgue was not his father's

The family is seeking Ghc54,613,648 in damages and Ghc409,602,365 for malicious fraud, gross negligence, and intentional infliction of emotional distress

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A US-based family has moved to court and filed a lawsuit against a funeral home for giving them a wrong body.

The family insists they were given a wrong body. Photo: ECN.

Source: Getty Images

Wrong body

The family, represented by Spenser Tillman insists that the body they found inside the casket was not his father.

YEN.com.gh understands Tillman and his family decided to go the legal way about six months after burying their father, Larry Tillman.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

"I'm just still in shock that something like this could happen and they haven't owned up to it. It wasn't our father, so at that point, you're in shock like - that's not our father. You keep telling them it's not our father and they're not listening." Spenser said.

According to Spenser, his family decided to sue the morgue, Moon Funeral Home after their earlier pleas fell on deaf ears.

No cooperation

"We tried everything we could - I want people to know that. We did try to stop the funeral - we tried to warn them several times - this is not my father. They didn't listen - they're still not listening to this day." Spenser added.

Fox2Detroit reported the family filed a lawsuit seeking Ghc54,613,648 in damages and Ghc409,602,365 for malicious fraud, gross negligence, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Tillman family's lawyer, Kamala Sessoms insisted the suit is not actually about the money but for the emotional turmoil the error caused for the family.

"This is really not about the money - it's really about the emotional distress that Spenser, his family, his siblings have had to go through," attorney Kamala Sessoms said.

Morgue denies the blunder

Spenser added he had to contact the morgue himself, to get a photo, trying to prove the body at Moon Funeral Home was not his dad's.

The mix up happened in June 2021 and following the family's complaint, Michigan's Licensing Board launched an investigation into the matter.

Moon Funeral Home, through its attorney, denied the allegations and termed them false, malicious and not true.

According to the attorney, the morgue conducted an investigation and found out it was not true.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that an engagement list consisting of fascinating items surfaced online and has sparked many conversations.

The picture of the list sighted by YEN.com.gh on the official Facebook page of Connect FM has over 200 netizens commenting at the time of this publication.

From the comments, it appears the marriage list that consists of 150 cement bags, iron rods, a mortuary fee of Ghc3000, and a coffin fee of Ghc4000, among other requirements, looks pretty unusual to netizens.

Source: Yen