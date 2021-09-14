A marriage list has surfaced online and has been gathering massive reactions among Ghanaians

Some of the items on the list which caught the attention of netizens were coffins, cement bags, iron rods, and mortuary fees

Surprised Netizens took to the comment section of the post sighted by YEN.com.gh to share their opinions about the list

An engagement list consisting of fascinating items has surfaced online and has sparked many conversations.

The picture of the list sighted by YEN.com.gh on the official Facebook page of Connect FM has over 200 netizens commenting at the time of this publication.

From the comments, it appears the marriage list that consists of 150 cement bags, iron rods, a mortuary fee of Ghc3000, and a coffin fee of Ghc4000, among other requirements, looks pretty unusual to netizens.

All the cost stated on the list summed up to Ghc17,000.

Some of the comments on the post have been sighted below by YEN.com.gh;

Oliver Sannie Mintah commented:

If the bride’s family are very rich in finance and properties, I’m all for it cuz my children would be inheriting such wealth. I see it as a future insurance depending on the wealth of my in laws.

Sharbah Gh commented:

Very simple , man should just stay away cos the family don't want you to marry their daughter .

Mawus Precious replied:

The whole list the Bible shock me? Who have ever got 7 bridal bibles for marriage. Single 1 po they don't read becus they got Bible on phone.. E bi fake list sha!!!

J Ad Gh wrote:

The family dey build Ghana’s cathedral with the 50 tones of iron rods???

From Fosuaa Jennifer:

If even taking all these will sustain the marriage I don't have problem. But three days divorce. So what is the essence of taking all these.

Timothy Timothy commented:

All this for a girlfriend whose virginity was taken by an okada Rider who bought her just can malt and indomie 11ghc.

Nelson Woods replied:

Marriage don go taya person. Na so babe mamas don plenty this days. Na with these plenty things wey man for pay then she go dey come ask for wedding too? Eiiiiieeee . Man dey suffer.

