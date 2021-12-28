A young man posted a cool video on TikTok of his mother dancing along with him and his brother

The mother @Frewena brought her A-game and killed the Hip-Hop dance routine with her two sons

Social media users have flooded the post with nothing but love and admiration saying that it is clear where the boys get their skills from

Social media user, @renzellroque posted a video of him, his brother and his mother dancing on a TikTok video and mom killed it, undoubtedly earning her the title of G.O.A.T (Greatest of all time).

A mom showed off her dance moves in a lit video with her sons on TikTok. Image: @renzellroque / TikTok

The hip Filipino family danced to the song Own Brand Freestyle - FelixThe1st & Dreya Mac. The viral TikTok post has over 763 000 views and over 8200 comments.

The mom, @Frewena responded to the post saying:

“Wow didn’t expect this much love! Thank you guys I love dancing with my babies!”

TikTok users showed love to the awesome video:

@PhyliciaDshea said:

“Wait a minute because mama is killing it and we need a performance at the cookout.”

@Mo commented:

“We might need a mom solo because she is killing it.”

@P said:

“No because she ain’t just eat! She cleared the table and did the dishes! Hold up.”

@jozi_72 replied:

“She ate and left no crumbs.”

@Jena reacted:

“Family goals.”

@Victoria said:

“Obviously! They got it from their momma!”

@jul.lexus

“Bro your mom needs her own account. We love her.”

@makeitwithmicha said:

“How did I know immediately that she was Filipino (I'm married to one). Y'all a different breed! Much respect!”

@Mrpo3tic responded:

“I feel like she would have made y’all do this over if it wasn’t perfect.

@Tiara Brown replied:

“Lil man definitely understood the assignment!”

@christopher said:

“Mom didn’t have to go sooooo hard though.”

