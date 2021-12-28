Dr Kwaku Oteng's former wife, Salomey Akua Mensah, has celebrated the birthday of their second son

Salomey, also known as Akua GMB, shared a lovely proud mama photo to mark the memorable day in their lives

Many people have admired her and showered her with many praises on the photo she shared to her Instagram page

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A former winner of TV3’s Ghana’s Most Beautiful, Akua GMB, has celebrated the birthday of her second son with Dr Kwaku Oteng, her ex-husband.

In the post sighted by YEN.com.gh, Akua shared a beautiful photo clad in all-white attire with red shoes and a bag to match.

She revealed the reason behind her fantastic look as being the birthday of her “second seed”, whom she identified only as Nana B.

A collage of Akua GMB and two sons. Photo credit: @iamakuaamoakoaa/Instgram

Source: Original

Akua, however, did not share any photo of the boy or give further details about him, including his age.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

A screenshot of Akua's birthday post about her son. Photo credit: @iamaakuaamokoaa/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Fans react to Akua’s post

The post has triggered massive reactions from fans with many admiring Akua GMB and showering her with praises.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

iamtimakumkum: “Beautiful.”

ophelgyawu: “May God bless him so much.Beautiful, adorable and shining star.You are loved dear.”

sandrakoramah: “You are beautiful auntie.”

nanaama862: “observers are worried ooo.”

adoma_khadija: “Akua Beautiful"

joyce.6968: “Looking good sweetheart.”

ama.sandy: “Happy birthday.”

simbeann: “Happy birthday nana. Lots of love from Aunty.”

Akua GMB's first son with Dr Kwaku Oteng

Earlier, YEN.com.gh published a video of Akua's first son with Dr Kwaku Oteng.

She was dancing in the video when the boy made an appearance. He was even scared when the mother threw her hands, thinking that she was coming to hit him.

Another thing that caught the prying eyes of YEN.com.gh is that Akua's firstborn seems to be looking like his father now.

Akua's daughter with Dr Kwaku Oteng

Akua also warmed the hearts of Ghanaians with a beautiful video of her daughter that surfaced on the internet.

In the video published by YEN.com.gh, Akua was happily dancing to a gospel song when the little princess joined in slowly.

She started jumping up and down and smiling and it was obvious that she was enjoying herself even more than the mother.

Akua's big compound and house

In yet another report, Akua GMB flaunted her big compound and luxurious car in a video.

Akua was captured in a beautiful black dress looking gorgeous and excited.

She danced with all her power in celebrating the crowning of Sarfoa Asamoah, the Ashanti Region’s representative in the 2021 Ghana’s Most Beautiful show.

Source: YEN.com.gh