An ex-wife has cost a man his ability to father children for the rest of his life after feeding him hormonal blockers

In an anonymous post online, the sad man narrated how his wife suddenly became extremely jealous anytime he had ladies around him including his co-workers and even relatives

In her quest to prevent her husband from cheating, the inconsiderate wife secretly fed him hormone blockers which made him more feminine

A disappointed man has recently taken to social media to narrate an unfair situation his former wife put him through.

In an anonymous post sighted by YEN.com.gh on a popular Facebook page called Manokekame, the ex-husband recounted that he unfortunately got married to a young woman who continually became jealous anytime she saw him around females.

"She started getting super jealous whenever there were women around me. It started with my co-workers and even my relatives", he wrote.

As time went by, he realized that he started having unexplained mood swings, he became easily angered, got depressed and developed serious anxiety.

"My body started getting softer to the point that I developed stage 2 Gyno".

The young man went to check his hormones only to find out his testosterone levels are very low.

He confronted his wife and she admitted to secretly feeding him with hormonal blockers because she was afraid of getting cheated on.

Unfortunately, he will have to be on testosterone replacement for the rest of his life and will not be able to have kids.

The full story has been linked below;

Source: YEN.com.gh