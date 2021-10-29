A medical doctor has recently opened up about the fact that she knows her husband is cheating on her regardless of all she does for him

According to her, she chooses not to bring it up because she wants her peace of mind

The lady added that she believes modern society is the reason why men continue to cheat as the 'it's their nature' card is always pulled out

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A sad Ghanaian lady recently phoned in on the Starr FM's Morning Starr radio programme where she opened up about her cheating husband.

She introduced herself as Mary from North Legon and revealed she is a medical doctor.

Mary shared her opinion on the topic of discussion which was, husbands who have ‘side chick’ .

The medical doctor said she does not believe keeping a side chick would satisfy a man's desires.

Sad woman Photo credit: tommaso79/Getty Image

Source: Getty Images

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

She used herself as an example and recounted that she has a busy schedule yet she tries to make time to perform all her duties as a wife but her husband still cheats.

According to her, the man is clueless about the fact that she is aware he cheats and she has not confronted him either because sometimes she just wants her peace of mind.

Mary said she is of the conviction that modern society is the reason why men find it ok to do whatever they want.

The emotional lady shared more in the video linked below;

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a dramatic video showing an alleged side chick enjoying a moment with someone's husband in town only for the man's wife to appear unannounced has surfaced online.

The video which is making the rounds online shows the side chick sitting in front of the man's vehicle at a filling station.

The dramatic scene shows the man's heavy backside wife in a scuffle with him as she attempted to remove the lady from the car. But her husband kept intervening, stopping her from gaining access to his alleged side chick.

After repeated struggles with her husband, the man's wife manoeuvred her way around him to remove her rival's black hair extension.

Source: Yen.com.gh