A talented footballer named Eric has inspired people online with a lovely video shared on YouTube.

The trending video showed Eric who has no legs making artistic works and playing football on a pitch.

Man without legs plays football Photo Credit: @Afrimax

Source: UGC

Eric was born disabled. He has only one hand and no legs at all. Yet, he had dreams of becoming a footballer and he pursued his dream against all odds.

The young man who's also an artist said he chose not to make his disability an excuse to fail in life.

While playing football in a video, he showed off some amazing skills and people praised him.

The video was shared on YouTube by Afrimax with a short narration which goes:

"This man is the most inspirational man I've ever seen. Eric was so unfortunate and was born without limbs.

"In other words, he has no legs or arms. But he did not make his disability an excuse. He learnt to defend himself and did not allow his disability to become a barrier to his dreams of becoming an artist.

"Evidently, he is a very good artist. His dream of being a footballer did not also die. He has a lot of skills in football. He is an excellent example that disability is not in ability."

Netizens gush over video of Eric

Bee Shelela said:

"I am speechless. So amazed over video of this brother."

Sally Bryd wrote:

"May God continue to bless you each and everyday. I am so amazed."

Jason Thomas reacted:

"The kind of man people should look up to. Bravo."

Hazel Johnson wrote:

"He is more active than most people with hands and legs. God bless him."

Ngu Vauva added:

"God bless you my role model."

Watch the video below:

