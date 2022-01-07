Osei Kwame Despite's son, Saahene Osei, has released new Instagram fashion photos

The 19-year-old was photographed sporting a colourful shirt over white trousers and modern footwear

The portraits have gathered the reactions and comments of his followers

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Kirk Osei, son of Ghanaian business magnate Osei Kwame Despite, is one of the famous teenagers on Instagram owing to his eye-catching sartorial selections.

The 19-year-old has a unique style hugely influenced by modern trends.

Popularly known on social media as Saahene, he expresses himself in several fashionable designs that highlight his taste for quality wear.

Saahene Osei: Despite's 19-Year-Old Son Drops Fashion Photos Rocking Expensive Designs Photo credit: Saahene Osei

Source: Instagram

Saahene has uploaded new photos on his social media account rocking a colourful shirt over white trousers and modern footwear, which have warmed the hearts of several people.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Many people who reacted to his fashion photos complimented his looks and sartorial selection.

Reactions

Busybody161 wrote:

''Awesome .''

Klaus.worldwide noted:

''he did it again.''

Kwesi__mayback said:

''Big Chella ❤️.''

MarkVee commented:

''Looking good, man. Fresh as always.''

MenshaDabby said:

''On point, gee. You never disappoint with your style.''

Mahama's Son Sharaf Shows Off Expensive Living Room

Meanwhile, Sharaf, son of former president John Mahama, has shown off his lavish lifestyle as he showcases his expensive and classy living room in new photos.

The 24-year-old son of the immediate former Ghanaian president has maintained a level of status and prestige of his family with no scandal about him.

However, he can't help splurging on showy items such as expensive wall frames and paintings.

McBrown Shows Off Her Expensive Living Room

In other stories on YEN.com.gh, star actress Nana Ama McBrown has once again got social media buzzing after releasing a new video.

The video which has been sighted by YEN.com.gh has the award-winning actress having fun in her plush mansion.

In the short video, McBrown is seen dressed in a bodycon and jamming to one of Medikal's latest songs.

Midway through her dance, McBrown stopped to talk about the gigantic television set fixed on the wall of her expensive-looking living room.

Source: YEN.com.gh