Popular comedian Kalybos has set the internet ablaze with his latest social media activity

He has released a new set of photos flaunting his new 'bae' to the world after Ahoufe Patri

In the photos, Kalybos is captured in the company of a pretty lady as they twinned together

Ghanaian comedian and actor Kalybos has taken the internet by storm on Ghana's Constitutional Day (January 7, 2022) which is a public holiday.

The award-winning, who is noted for his comic love affair with Ahoufe Patri has given social media users something to talk about with respect to his latest photos.

Kalybos has released a new set of photos in the company of a beautiful lady as they twinned together.

Kalybos drops stunning photos new 'bae' cause stir on IG (Photo credit: Instagram/Ahoufe Patri)

In the photos seen by YEN.com.gh, Kalyboss and the said lady looked smart.

From the photos, the two wore an African fabric as they posed for the camera.

It is understood, Kalybos and the lady were promoting a clothing line.

Fans reaction:

nanaadwoa.sackey.50:

"Aho)f3 patri come and see something."

rgbryney:

"Eeii you leave ahoufe patri anaa."

daviespalace:

"I think say na marriage invitation I won come read shaa welldone."

tillysglamup_millinery:

"Where is Patri Patri."

jowesdo_1:

"Pre wedding save the date."

Swipe for more:

Source: YEN.com.gh