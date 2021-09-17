Sharaf Mamaha has shown class as he makes public his expensive lifestyle

The son of former Ghanaian president John Dramani Mahama uploaded new photos on Instagram showcasing his lavish living room with stunning paintings

Sharaf showed that he's not only a football enthusiast but also a lover of art

Sharaf, son of former president John Mahama, has shown off his lavish lifestyle as he showcases his expensive and classy living room in new photos.

The 25-year-old son of the immediate former Ghanaian president has maintained a level of status and prestige of his family with no scandal about him.

However, he can't help splurging on showy items such as expensive wall frames and paintings.

Mahama's Son Sharaf Shows Off Expensive Living Room with Lavish Paintings in Photos; Fans Talk. Photo credit: Sharaf Mahama

Source: Instagram

Sharaf Mahama showcased his expensive lifestyle in new photos, proving that he is more than a sports enthusiast.

Appearing in the photos

First, he appears in one of the frames sitting on a centre table whilst flexing his expensive wristwatch. He was also captured in a selfie moment whilst sitting on a couch in a lavish living room.

Sharaf uploaded the photos on Instagram with just an emoji but his followers soon headed to the comment section to share their views on the pictures.

Source: Yen