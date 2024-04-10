Ghanaian businessman Henry Fitz has captured public attention recently amidst a viral bedroom video of himself and media personality Serwaa Amihere

Beyond the controversy surrounding his personality, Fitz's claimed wealth and properties have also drawn significant attention online

YEN.com.gh features pictures of the businessman showing off opulent properties and comments expressing admiration for him

Ghanaian businessman and hotelier Henry Fitz has been in the spotlight recently due to his scandalous bedroom video with media star Serwaa Amihere.

He fueled conversations about himself and the GHOne TV presenter in his attempt to clarify issues over claims that he released the raunchy video to blackmail his former bedmate.

Fitz divulged damaging secrets alongside claims about Serwaa Amihere and her mentor, Nana Aba Anamoah, to dismiss the allegations that he dropped the video.

Besides his alleged love affair with multiple women, including Serwaa Amihere, the businessman has garnered attention for his claimed wealth.

Henry Fitz has been spotted flaunting properties, including mansions and luxurious cars, in several visuals. The businessman has also been captured in old images from his opulent wedding, where he displayed luxury and wealth.

YEN.com.gh has spotted images of the business owner showing off a mansion and posh cars as he posed in front of the properties. The images appeared online before his video with Serwaa Amihere.

Henry poses in front of a mansion with a tiled floor. He proudly looked straight into the camera in the picture below:

Henry Fitz shares photos of posh cars parked in the compound of a mansion in the image below:

Ghanaian businessman shares photos of a mansion in the photo below:

How peeps reacted on social media

The photos capturing the properties and cars posted by Henry Fitz garnered admiration for him.

Erica Roses said:

That is the fast-and-furious mansion.

Pogaswill Smith commented:

The work of God.

Pogaswill Smith wrote:

Nice bro.

Nana Adwoa commented:

Nice mansion.

Babs Ryms said:

Barons palace.

Kissis Wan commented:

Nice one bro.

Abena Serwaa commented:

U are really a man of vision.

Serwaa Amihere allegedly paid GH¢20k to stop private videos from dropping

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that court documents revealing that media personality Serwaa Amihere paid a ransom of GH¢20,000 to stop scammers from dropping her video had surfaced online.

The documents by the Dansoman Circuit Court revealed that on December 3, Serwaa Amihere's makeup artist, Colleen Nhyira Afful, called her to inform her about someone having access to her explicit pictures and needed GH¢5,000 to keep mute.

According to Nhyira, the person said the requested amount should be transferred to the MTN mobile money account number 0558247205, which bears the name Edem Saviour Ketti.

