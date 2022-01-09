Bishop Obinim: Cute photos of the popular prophet's 3 big and tall kids pop up

Bishop Obinim has stunned social media users with first-ever photos of his all-grown children

In the photos, the popular prophet is captured in Spain with his children as they posed for the camera

The viral photos have caught the attention of social media users as they massively reacted

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ghanaian prophet, Bishop Daniel Obinim, has always been in the news all because of his controversial prophecies.

It is widely known that Bishop Obinim is married to gospel star, Florence Obinim.

However, one thing Bishop Obinim has kept away from the media is his three children.

Bishop Obinim: 1st ever photos of the popular prophet's 3 kids based in Spain pop up (Photo credit: Instagram/Itellmymind)

Source: Instagram

Well, first-ever photos of the popular prophet's three children who currently reside in Spain have hit the internet.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

In the photos, Bishop Obinim was in Spain to spend time with his all-grown children

From photos, he was flanked by his three children - two big boys and one girl.

Looking at the photos Bishop Obinim looks exactly like his children.

Fans reaction

nanakwakuwhyte:

"Na nka pastor nso dea nka Tupac fa wo b3n."

rakod_creators:

"Beautiful buh no resemblance tho."

patienceyeboah:

"Why do they stand there like they're taking a mag shot?."

akua3183:

"Eii they have grown paa."

baby_lotty_:

"The kids are lovely"

Delay Shows Off Her Traffic-Stopping Figure and Expensive ‘Wedding’ Ring in Cute Video

Celebrated Ghanaian television personality Deloris Frimpong Manso, known popularly as Delay, has shown off her eye-popping hourglass figure.

The Delay Show host, 39, was captured flexing her grit and curves while glowing with smiles for the camera.

In an Instagram video uploaded by Chistvofficial, spotted by YEN.com.gh, Delay wore a colorful straight dress beaming with elegance.

The famous media personality dedicated time to show off the luxury ring on her wedding finger, giving fans a closer look at the beautiful ornament.

Shatta Wale Kisses Akuapem Poloo; Gifts Her Son GHc500 in Videos

Actress Rosemond Alade Brown, known popularly as Akuapem Poloo, and her son have got something to smile about after meeting dancehall musician Shatta Wale.

Until her release from the Nsawam Prison in December 2021, Akuapem Poloo had been in the news for the wrong reasons.

The socialite was handed a 90-day jail term by an Accra Circuit Court for publishing obscene material and violating the dignity and integrity of her seven-year-old son in a steamy photo she uploaded on social media in June 2020.

Source: YEN.com.gh