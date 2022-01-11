Video Captures Moment Groom Abandoned his Bride to Chase People Stealing Money Sprayed on Her, Stirs Reactions
- A groom's countenance quickly changed, forcing him to take a drastic action after spotting people stealing money at his wedding
- The vexed groom abandoned his dancing bride without a notice and ran after the guests who were lost in their activity of stealing sprayed monies
- Many people who watched the video threw their weight behind the groom's action while condemning those stealing the monies
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!
There was mild drama at a wedding occasion as a groom took matters into his own hands after noticing an anomaly being perpetuated by some guests.
The groom went after a number of guests who were seen picking money being sprayed on the bride by a man.
In the short video shared on Instagram by @instablog9ja, the groom first waded off a lady on yellow dress who was dedicatedly helping herself to some cash lying at a corner.
He however abandoned the bride and gave the lady in yellow dress, as well as others, a serious challenge after his wading off didn't discourage their actions.
Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news
While his bride continued dancing with the guest still spraying money on her, the groom took up on a new job of safeguarding the sprayed monies himself by standing watch.
Watch the video below:
Social media reacts
@lifeofrosemary1 said:
"They should have been more organized now person for help them gather the money ,even see the children."
@sleep_essence thought:
"Of course the money is not for them plus he sponsored the wedding. I am surprised the bride has no friends assigned to picking money."
@iamdjunik remarked:
"It’s actually stealing to pick the money sprayed on someone else without shame… Thief they dia eyes."
@iam_igbinedionsammy wrote:
"All these spraying of money sef. Na unnecessary showoff. Put the money for envelope give the couples. But what do i know. We're Africans, if u don't spray, how will they notice you."
My mum has been in the kitchen working: Little boy tells guests in video they're not welcomed at their home
@essyallen stated:
"This is sad though! People are so embarrassing, that money belongs to the couple and to avoid stories that touch make sure you have 2 trustworthy people handling picking your money."
Groom abandons bride to dance with his ex-girlfriend
Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a groom had abandoned his bride at their wedding to grind the backside of his alleged ex-lover.
In the video widely circulating on social media, the groom and his new wife could be seen sitting next to each other, while guests at their reception were jamming to a song by rapper Sarkodie.
While still with his wife, a lady appeared and gestured to the groom to come and dance with her.
Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in
Source: YEN.com.gh