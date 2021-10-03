A groom abandon his newlywed wife during their reception to dance with his alleged ex-girlfriend in a video

The groom was beckoned to hit the dancefloor by the other woman while he was sitting with his new bride

The video of the groom gyrating behind the woman in front of his wife is trending on Ghanaian social media

A video of an unbridled groom who abandoned his newly wedded wife during their reception to dance with his alledged ex-lover has emerged on social media.

In the video widely circulating on social media, the groom and his new wife are seen sitting next to each other, while guests at their reception were jamming to a song by rapper Sarkodie.

While still with his wife, a lady appeared and gestured to the groom to come and dance with her.

Groom Abandons Wife at Their Wedding Reception to Grind His Alleged Ex-Lover in Video Photo credit: Pulseghana

Without giving much thought to his wife's feelings and the timing, he abandoned her to dance with the woman.

The groom is seen in the video gyrating and grinding behind the woman amid cheers from his friends, most of whom were military personnel.

It has been reported that the woman is the man's ex-girlfriend who he jilted to marry his now-wife.

Watch the video below:

