A surprise marriage proposal between two lovebirds ended on a disappointing note as the lady wasn't having it

The displeased lady gave a blatant decline to her boyfriend's romantic move and stormed off the mall

Mixed reactions have trailed the failed proposal video as many frowned at the trend of public engagements among lovebirds

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A man probably felt the ground should give way and swallow him after seeing his marriage proposal rejected by the girlfriend.

In an attempt to pull off a surprise romantic engagement, the boyfriend had gone on one knee at a mall in Delta State to propose to his woman.

The boyfriend was left disappointed Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @instablog9ja

Source: Instagram

He was disappointed

Without any hesitation, the lady refused blatantly with a series of 'no' screams before storming off the scene of the proposal.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

In the short video shared by @instablog9ja on Instagram, the man buried his face on his raised knee before picking himself up.

He gave a look like one who missed a job interview amid stares from onlookers who had probably thought the engagement would have a happy ending.

Watch the video below:

Mixed reactions trail the viral video

@dromomurewa_ opined:

"But I no Dey understand these things o! E get level wey u and person go reach before u propose nah! Abi na me Dey overthink am? There’s no way you won’t know that a lady can’t marry u if u propose. The signs will be there fah ?"

@mrlilgaga reacted:

"The moment you ask the question, "Will you marry me?", Expect the answer YES/ NO. People wey sure for no dey ask question, dem dey put ring inside finger straight. Pele, your breakfast came earlier than expected man, brace up and move."

@theadanne said:

"LoL... I bet he did something stupid and thought that proposing in public will force her to say yes and stay with him... Or it's just a skit."

@tonia_gram_ wrote:

"You're not even sure of the girl you're dating and you're making a public proposal?? Pele. Take heart."

@princessbase_ remarked:

"Forever is a non graduating journey so it’s ideal for her to say No if she’s not convinced enough."

Lady slaps boyfriend in public for rejecting her proposal

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a lady had slapped her boyfriend for rejecting her proposal in a mall.

The unidentified lady was captured in a YouTube video by Foreverdope Records having a nice time with her boyfriend at a mall when she suddenly went on a knee to seek his hand in marriage.

The embarrassed boyfriend acted calmly as he tried to help the lady to her feet in a bid to revert a situation that was already attracting attention from onlookers at the mall.

Source: YEN.com.gh