Kofi Asamoah, also known as Kofi Amankrado, is a self-assured and multi-talented Ghanaian media figure who is vision impaired

Despite his disability, the media personality is able to swim, repair faulty electrical devices, ride motorcycles, and climb trees

In an interview with Ghanaian journalist Kofi Adomah Nwanwani, he asked for public assistance to realise his dream of becoming a radio personality

Kofi Asamoah, also known as Kofi Amankrado, is a determined and multi-talented Ghanaian media personality with a visual impairment.

Despite his condition, the media personality can swim, repair damaged electrical devices, ride motorcycles, and climb trees without assistance.

Meet Kofi Asamoah the vision impaired Ghanaian man who can ride motorcycles and climb coconut trees. Photo credit: KOFI TV.

Source: Facebook

Asamoah told Ghanaian journalist Stephen Kofi Adoma, known professionally as Kofi Adomah Nwanwani, that he once worked with Cape Coast-based media firms Yes FM and Live FM.

Kofi Asamoah appeals for help

The vision-impaired man displayed his skills by repairing a mast that had developed a technical problem that hampered broadcasting.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

"I will not allow my disability to overshadow my capabilities," he told Kofi Adoma Nwanwani.

Kofi Asamoah requested public support to secure employment at a radio station to become a radio personality.

Watch the video below:

How peeps reacted to Kofi Asamoah's interview

Many were moved by Kofi Asamoah's resolve to make it in life despite his circumstance.

Emmanuel Kyereh posted:

It's amazing.

Charles Boakye Boateng commented:

I know this man personally, we come from the same town. If I tell you the things this man can do, it will baffle your mind. He is very educated too, soar Higher Amankrado.

Joseph Anas said:

Eiii wooo, this is very serious. It's so amazing.

Amartey Isaac Kisseih commented:

We talk in the morning.

Sirr John reacted:

We have different kinds of blindness, and I think this man's blindness is partial. He really deserves support to archive his dream.

KOFI TV replied:

Sirr John is entirely blind, but his other senses are extremely sharp.

Louise Opoku posted:

That's the power of the subconscious mind.

Bobby Blinkx commented:

I love this guy n how fluent he is.

Sammy Boakye commented:

How did he manage to do all this? Wonderful.

Justina Ahenkorah said:

He's from my home town, it is true.

Physically challenged student Bedu Jeremiah reveals his dream to become a car designer

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that physically Challenged Ghanaian learner, Bedu Jeremiah, aspires to establish a career in Ghana's automobile industry as a car designer.

The young Adabraka Presby Basic School student is determined to triumph over the mountains of challenges life has thrown at him to attain this ambition.

In a yet-to-be-aired documentary titled, A Slipping Dream on Joy Learning, the youngster describes the social stigma and stereotype he's had to deal with.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh