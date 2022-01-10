A man wanting to propose to his lover employed the service of a policeman who acted as if he was arresting him

Confused about what was happening, the lady begged on her boyfriend's behalf who went down on his knee with a ring held out

Many who reacted to the video wondered why people still propose publicly despite how everything could go wrong

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A man raised the bar for public proposal to another dramatic level and people could not stop talking about it on social media.

In a video shared by @instablog9ja, a policeman with a gun caused a scene as people got confused on why he wanted to arrest one of them.

The video of the proposal went viral on Instagram. Photo source: @instablog9ja

Source: Instagram

Please calm down

While pushing the man, the police officer ordered him to kneel down. While this was going on, the lady begged the officer to calm down.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

The man kneeled and brought out a ring. When the lady turned and saw that it was all a prank, she covered her mouth in surprise.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 3,000 comments with thousands of reactions.

Below are some of the comments:

kush_zero said:

"This man won’t cheat, he knelt with both knees."

veevyane__ said:

"Una still dey do this thing? Nobody should propose to me like this sha."

nenejones_esq said:

"Why do I have goosebumps?"

nellyblessing91 said:

"This one na wife material oo...see the manner she used in addressing the policeman."

kissie_pearl said:

"My guy kneel down with two legs. My Ilorin people."

dipzongs said:

"Police leave kidnappers Dey do dis where dem suppose nice to citizens dem no go do am e sure me say d guy go pay dem for dis lol."

How I met my wife

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a man, Ugo Uba, narrated how he met his fiancee, adding that their relationship started out while they were university students.

The man stated that they both met in Anambra State University where they studied mass communication.

The man, however, said that despite the fact they have been friends since her year one in 2013, they only officially started dating in April 2021.

Source: YEN.com.gh