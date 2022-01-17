A kid remained unmoved as a woman caught him in a scattered room with powder applied on his face

A dog in the room also had powder all over its body as it kept looking through the content at its feet

Many people who reacted to the video were amazed by how mischievous the kid was at the end of the clip

A funny video showing a kid who had upturned a whole room in the house as he looked innocent served for great content online.

When someone believed to be his mother walked in on him, the kid looked on innocently. A puppy in front of him had powder all over its body.

The kid blew some powder into his mother's face. Photo source: @mojojojocousin

Little boy and mischief

There is no doubt the kid made the dog up as his face also had power in massive proportion. The woman kept shouting in anger mixed with disgust.

Towards the end of the clip, the kid blew powder from his hand into the mother's face as she came close.

@fka2much336 said:

"The mother's accent though — 'Bruh...Den you got Dis dog involved'."

@_justamb said:

"Plz not the puppy being his partner in crime, this is too cute!"

@TityMeat said:

"The dog heard her yelling and was trying to get behind the baby omg."

@LoveisLimitless said:

"He blew some powder at the end. Little kids are hilarious af."

@2003_cinci said:

"That dog felt shame, he didn't want any part of that mess."

@WhoTmike said:

"Child not going to take you serious with your phone out."

Baby and grandpa have nice time

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a funny video shared by @ladbible showed a toddler and grandfather using walkers down the passage in a hospital.

While the man was moving with the aid, the kid also handled his. At a point, the man stopped to give approving nods to the baby.

People behind them found the whole show entertaining as they kept grinning at what the kid was doing with so much seriousness.

Source: YEN.com.gh