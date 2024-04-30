The 2024 presidential candidate of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama, has expressed concern about Akufo-Addo's recent insistence that chiefs stand to greet him

According to him, the behaviour should be a matter of great worry to political watchers, particularly now that the December 7 polls are fast approaching

He also reiterated his rebuke of the president's statement that he would not want to hand over to a candidate he had defeated in the previous election

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama, has expressed concern about the recent insistence of President Akufo-Addo that chiefs stand up to greet him.

According to Mahama, this latest attitude of the president as his mandate comes to a close is rather worrying and ought to be a matter of serious concern to political watchers.

Mahama says Akufo-Addo's recent utterances are a threat to democracy.

His comment comes on the back of a viral video supposedly showing Akufo-Addo and members of his entourage directing chiefs in the Oti Region to stand up to greet the president.

A recent video also allegedly showed the president and his entourage directing the Yagbonwura to stand up and greet the president, which the latter gently refused.

Both videos have attracted serious backlash from Ghanaians, who accused the president of exhibiting imperial tendencies and sheer arrogance.

Some have argued that Akufo-Addo would not have made such demands from chiefs from certain tribal sects in the country.

Furthermore, John Mahama once again highlighted the president’s recent comment that he cannot hand over the presidency to someone he has defeated in the previous elections.

According to the NDC flagbearer, such utterances depict the president’s arrogant nature and his characteristic anti-democratic personality.

This, he said, poses a threat to the country’s fundamental principle of peaceful power transition.

“Nana Addo should be reminded that only the votes of the good people of Ghana and the will of the Almighty God will determine who succeeds him. This reaffirms the people's power in shaping our nation's future,” he said.

He said the Ayawaso West Wuogon and the alleged state-sponsored killing of eight Ghanaians during the 2020 election is proof that the president has no qualms about having his way no matter the consequence.

John Mahama assured Akufo-Addo that Ghanaians and the NDC will not sit idle for the people's will to be subverted. He also urged Akufo-Addo to leave behind a legacy of a peaceful, transparent and credible election.

