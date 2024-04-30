A video of CEO of Chickenman-Pizzaman, Nana Boakye Yiadom, talking about the genesis of his business has popped up on social media

He noted in an interview that he started the business in hostel room at KNUST, after he lost an SRC election

Chickenman-Pizzaman has now become a flourishing business, with branches across the country

CEO of Chickenman-Pizzaman, Christian Boakye-Yiadom, has opened up about the humble beginnings of his esteemed food empire.

Speaking in an interview, he noted that the genesis of his business dates back to his university days, not long after he lost an SRC election.

Although a bit heartbroken from the outcome of the elections, he remained undeterred and conceived a business idea.

During his interaction with Zionfelix, he revealed that he purchased an oven that cost him GH¢1,100 and implemented the idea.

"After losing the election, we were somehow heartbroken, and we (I and a friend) decided to start a business, so I called my friend and asked him to accompany me to the market.

And when we got there, I bought the oven, and that's how it started. We started baking from our room in KNUST," he said.

Chickenman-Pizzaman is now a household name with quite a number of branches across the country.

The food brand is known for its mouthwatering pizzas and meals, and has become one of the first stops for a quick meal.

The interview with Zionfelix shared on TikTok had since reached over 400 people.

Watch the video below:

