An unidentified man who was caught by a client after attempting to sell a fake iPhone to him has opened up about some of the things buyers need to look out for

The young man who resides in Lapaz in the Greater Accra Region revealed that he was introduced to scamming by a friend and was taken through three months of training

He also shared that clients are shown the original phone upon meet-up but it is switched with a damaged phone when it is time to be packaged

A video of a fraudster who was caught after attempting to sell a fake iPhone has surfaced online and has been racking up massive reactions.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of First TV Ghana had the unidentified young man being confronted by an unhappy customer he duped.

Young frauster in his emotions

The fraudster admitted that he was introduced to scamming by a friend and was trained for three months.

He also came clean about the fact that he sold a damaged iPhone X phone to his client.

Upon being asked how selling a fake phone is executed, the young man explained that they meet clients with the original phone and allow them to examine the phones but when the clients are ready to take their purchased phones, they switch with fake ones.

The remorseful fraudster admonished the general public to be very vigilant when purchasing things online and if possible an in-person shopping culture should be cultivated.

