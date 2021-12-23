A young lady has recently taken to social media to narrate how she lost her iPhone in Washington DC, US

Taking to Tik Tok, the lady recounted that she tracked her missing phone using Apple's find iPhone feature only to locate it at a shop in Ghana

Many who saw the video appeared equally shocked as the owner of the phone

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A video of a young lady based in the US who lost her phone but ended up locating it in a whole different continent has surfaced online and has got many talking.

The lady recounted that at the beginning of October, she lost her iPhone while walking on a street in Washington DC in the US.

In an attempt to locate the missing phone, the lady tried calling the phone but it was switched off.

Young US based lady narrates story Photo credit: RichieCharger/Twitter

Source: Instagram

She then decided to track the phone using Apple's find iPhone feature.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

To her surprise, she found out the phone was located in a phone shop in Ghana.

The young lady's ordeal sparked reactions among netizens.

At the time of this publication, the video has close to 50,000 views, 3,000 likes, more than 1,500 retweets and 1,000 quote tweets.

YEN.com.gh has highlighted a few of the comments below;

@StanLee_DonJuan commented:

Meaning most of the phones boys dey use be stolen phones

@DarkeySeyram wrote:

Visa free flight to circle be that.

From @mr_wemz:

Phone was on flight mode since october, finally landed in Ghana after a month

@RichieCharger replied:

My circle people have international connection.

Watch the full video below;

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a Ghanaian woman recently shared how she lost her job as a Client Service Manager after feeling pressured to own an iPhone.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on Twitter shared by @mx24gh had the anonymous lady recounting that her promising career went down the drain after deciding to use the wrong means to acquire her very own iPhone 12.

The young lady shared that she started working with an investment company in January 2021 and was promoted to become a Client Service Manager, which meant she handled all the big portfolios.

Source: YEN.com.gh