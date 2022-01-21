The adorable video of the little girl watching her reporter mother on TV for the first time gave many netizens baby fever

The dad who filmed the cute moment said his daughter watched her mum filled with inspiration, excitement and joy

The father, Jay Bailey noted it was one of the proudest moments in his life

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Mothers share very special bonds with their children and this was recently brought into perspective by an American mum and her infant daughter.

The dad said their daughter was excited to see her mum on TV. Photo: Jay4Hope.

Source: UGC

Proud father

Jay Bailey, an American entrepreneur recently evoked emotions on social media after sharing a video of his daughter looking all amazed while watching her mother, Blayne Aleander on television for the first time.

The video which was posted on Jay's social media pages has the baby, Sage watching the TV while seated in her highchair.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Describing the emotional moment, the dad, Jay noted baby Sage watched her reporter mum who is an NBC News correspondent feeling all inspired, proud and excited in equal measure.⁠

“You become…what you behold. I’ve been waiting for this very moment for months. For Sage to see her Mother - right in the middle of some of the most important moments in history - her ‘Mommy’ - a living loving example of lifelong dreams coming true - a powerful woman making it happen personally and professionally. Our little nugget gazing at the screen feeling inspired - feeling loved - feeling proud - seeing her reflection - and knowing without any doubt EVERYTHING is possible,” Jay wrote.

Netizens react

The cute video moved many netizens who camped on Jay's social media page to gush over the little princess.

Many outrightly said baby Sage looked charming and gave them baby fever.

In related news, a dad who works as a soldier warmed the hearts of social media users after creating beautiful moments with his daughter shortly after arriving home.

@Hlaha8610241 had been deployed to Zimbabwe and was away from home for seven months and the joyful dad could not resist the joy of seeing his daughter again.

Sweet daddy-daughter moment

Returning home also meant that he was finally able to take his daughter to school and he shared two photos on his Twitter account.

One image was him and his adorable little girl and the other showed his daughter who completely resembles him, all dressed up in her uniform ready to go to school.

The little cutie looked absolutely adorable in her cat mask while holding a princess umbrella and her dad behind the camera taking her pictures.

@Hlaha8610241's post gained more than 5K likes.

Source: YEN.com.gh