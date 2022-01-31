A Ghanaian man by the name of Nathaniel Anane has recently taken to social media to help out his fellow human

In a post on Twitter, the young man revealed that he found the keys to a Nissan car parked at the Labadi beach

His plea to netizens to help him find the owner of the car key attracted a number of interesting comments

A kindhearted Ghanaian man identified from his Twitter handle as Nathaniel Anane recently got many talking after a decision he made.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the timeline of @NathanielAnane1 saw the young man revealing that he found the key to a Nissan car at the Labadi beach in the Greater Accra Region.

Parked cars, gentleman with car keys Photo credit: NathanielAnane1/Twitter

Source: Twitter

He then went ahead to plead with netizens to help him find the rightful owner of the car keys.

Found this key at the labadi beach. Please retweet

Many who saw his tweet seemed surprised by the pure intentions of the young man and headed to the comments section to leave their opinion.

Some of the comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

@cyrilbinfoh trying to implant a bad idea which was refused by Nathaniel:

Press am then walk around. Free car

@heisniiafro_ giving out a helpful suggestion:

Take go round, anywhere u go reach press den see and you go see the owner

From: @_j_kojo:

Ah. Go to the car park and hit the panic button. You'll find the car, and simply wait by it

@notbymight_ commented:

Nissan Qashqai. Edey reck my buddy be ein key waaa. I try dey call but ein nor dey go

@mansogh1 wrote:

This isn’t Benz so it’s not mine bro

