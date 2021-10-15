Emmanuel Tuloe, an 18-year-old motorcycle okada driver has recently opened up about the attacks he has experienced after his act of kindness

The 18-year-old returned $50,000 he found on a highway to its owner and many seem displeased with his gesture

He is asking for maximum protection from all the threats he has been receiving

An earlier publication by YEN.com.gh shared that a kind young man by the name, Emmanuel Tuloe chose to return a sum of $50,000 (Ghc303,309) he found on a highway wrapped in a plastic bag after a radio announcement about the missing money was made.

A recent report by BBC has however indicated that 18-year-old Emmanuel after returning the money has received endless mockery from his community.

His friends have been teasing him for the fact that he chose to return the money he found when the okada he works with is broken.

"They tell me I will never get rich in my lifetime, they say because I returned such an amount of money I will live and die poor," he told the BBC.

Emmanuel shared that, he was invited by the woman whose money he returned to a party and he was threatened by some of the invited guests.

He revealed that only a few friends have applauded him for his honesty.

According to BBC News, the young man is asking for maximum protection.

