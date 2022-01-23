A video of a Ghanaian man has popped up on social media and is gathering massive reactions online

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh had an unidentified man seated on a load tied to the back of a moving car

Netizens who saw the post expressed how disappointing it is to see people risking their lives in such manner

A 'strange' video of a man has surfaced on social media and has got many talking about how reckless some individuals in the community can be.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook timeline of Hello Vybes saw a man confidently seated on a load tied behind a moving car holding firming to the back of the car.

The unidentified individuals who captured the video expressed how unbelieverable and how wrong it is for a fully grown person to risk their lives that way.

Other Ghanaians who came across the video had a lot to say about it.

At the time of this publication, the post has over 12,000 views with 28 comments and close to 300 reactions.

Some of the comments have been hughlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

Moatia Akurasi replied:

Not all RIP should be sympathize because some want insult at the funeral ground

Sam Tuga wrote:

When I was young, I said alot but when I was getting up, I stood mute now that am old I'm learning about how to mind your own business

Shadrack Atta Kusi commented:

The land of impossibilities

From Mohammed-Saani Yakubu:

The leaving legend. Suuuunkwa. Kweku Chainz

Mhaame AsorKenzy wrote:

Bibiibi b3y3 de3n wo wiase mpo

Natty Krish Rogann said:

So E be Kwahu Atibie Way This Tin Hoppin??? Nsem Wo Kwahu Ooooo

Watch the ful video below;

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a man showcased that perhaps, money has more value than his life following his reaction to a face-off he had with a lady. In a viral video shared on Instagram by @instablog9ja, the man held on to the bonnet of a moving car.

It was said that the lady had declined to tip him off for parking her car in his ''territory.''

Perhaps to forcefully get the money, the unidentified man hung on to the car's bonnet. The situation lasted while the lady drove from Ikoyi to Victoria Island in Lagos.

While the scary trip lasted, the man would steal glances behind him as if trying to watch for on-coming vehicles.

Source: YEN.com.gh