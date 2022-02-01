Her Worship Ifeyinwa Nasiah Okoye is a senior magistrate in Anambra State who has achieved huge success despite her condition

In a recent interview, the lady shared her early struggles, disappointments and how she made it as a lawyer against all odds

Ifeyinwa revealed that at a certain time, she was disappointed on her wedding day as her man didn't show up, citing her condition

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Her Worship Ifeyinwa Nasiah Okoye is all shades a successful woman, rising to the level of a senior magistrate in Anambra in spite of her physical challenge.

The happily married mother of three who is eyeing being at the Supreme Court of Nigeria shared some of the lows in her life on the road to becoming a successful lawyer.

She is happily married with three children Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by BBC News Pidgin

Source: Facebook

The wedding disappointment

One of such lows she shared in an interview with BBC News Pidgin was her previous failed marriage. According to her, all was set for the occasion only for the groom not to show up on the wedding day.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ifeyinwa said the groom told people he suddenly realised that he wouldn't be able to cope with her condition when they tie the knot, hence his reason for not showing.

She didn't read law at first

The senior magistrate opened up on her law journey stating that she had actually read sociology first at the university before immediately doing law upon graduation.

That decision meant she had to put her youth service on hold till the completion of her law program.

According to her, this stemmed from a childhood desire to be a lawyer in order to serve as a voice to the voiceless as well as assist physically challenged folks in need of help.

Her story inspires many

Modo Emmanuel Uche remarked:

"I'm so happy madam. We share the same vision. I'm also physically challenged and God is helping me make it. I wish you can see my comment.

"I'm currently a lecturer at PAMO University of Medical Sciences at Port Harcourt and I'm aiming to change the narrative too for persons like me. I'm so proud of you madam. God bless you and your family."

Lawrenteen Dennis stated:

"I'm physically challenged too, a BBA degree holder, MBA holder n being a lawyer is one of my biggest dreams. We brave the storm.. Congratulations Madam, I'm super proud of you n I pray that one day I become a lawyer as well..."

Divine Munachimso Favour wrote:

"May strengthen your, give you more wisdom knowledge and understanding to Judge a right in Jesus name Amen, more grace more promotions."

Hope Traxler said:

"You are a role model Madam, is only in this part of the World people look down at people with physical or mental challenged people. Honestly, with the right support, these people live well and achieve their goals in life. You are blessed dear."

Physically challenged man making it as a shoemaker

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported about a physically challenged man who makes ends meet on his own as a shoemaker.

Mensah had a turbulent childhood owing to his disability, which affected his education. He was made to drop out of school at class five (5) as a result.

In later years, his parents sent him to the Accra Rehabilitation Centre where he learnt the skill of shoemaking.

Despite coming from an economically disadvantaged home, Mensah defeated the odds including rounds of challenges to start his business.

Source: YEN.com.gh