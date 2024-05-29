A recent of JJ Ralwings' daughters having a good time at an event has left many in awe

This comes after they attended a birthday party of Oheneba Akwasi Abayie Akomforehene in Kumasi

Many people who reacted to the video celebrated the duo, with many commending for sharing a strong bond

The daughters of former President Jerry John Rawlings, Amina and Yaa Asantewaa, are trending after a video of them having fun went viral on social media.

It happened as they made a rare public appearance at the birthday party of Oheneba Akwasi Abayie Akomforehene, which was organized in Kumasi.

The adorable video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @beautyqueen_5l showed the moment the sisters got to the venue, attracting the attention of many guests as they made their way to their seats.

Just like their mother, Amina and Yaa Asantewaa proved they were good dancers as they took to the dance floor to display some nice, sassy dance moves.

The video, which highlights the bond Amina and Yaa Asantewaa share as sisters, had generated over 1600 likes and 40 comments at the time of writing the report.

Ghanaians react to the video

Social media users who thronged the comments section of the video praised the duo for the strong bond they share as relatives.

Akua sika couture commented:

This is the real definition of Sika mp3 dede

Butterfly stated:

Eiii they are also wearing bellert o o. Mama teach them

Far-dre added:

I love how they have their natural hair.

Ash reacted:

I love the moves and smile of the lady in green. who is she ? I love her swag paaa yie

Empress Naa added:

Combination of Papa J and Konadu

Asantewaa displays dance moves

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Asantewaa left many people gushing after she released a dance video launching her comeback.

The new mother announced her presence on Instagram with a captivating video in which she exhibited her dance moves.

She was clad in a black leather jacket, worn over a camisole top and a pair of trousers, with a pair of shades covering her eyes.

She danced with joy to Kuami Eugene's latest song, Canopy, moving her body rhythmically to the tune.

