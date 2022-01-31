Gospel artiste, Diana Asamoah, has opened up about some wrong perceptions she harbored previously in her walk of faith

According to the Pentecost Gya singer, she used to have very judgmental viewpoints and opinions about what was labelled as bad

Diana Asamoah revealed one of the many things she thought as evil which was that everyone who sleeps in a hotel will go to hell

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Highly revered gospel singer, Evangelist Diana Asamoah, has revealed that she initially thought people who patronize hotel services are evil doers and have their place in hell.

Diana Asamoah made this revelation in a radio interview on Angel FM where she opened up about some uptight believes and doctrines she held on to previously in her walk of faith as a proud Christian.

According to the singer, she now has a mind change on most of the things she was uptight about. She added that she now doesn't view things through judgmental lens like she used to, which includes her previous mindset about sleeping in the hotel.

Diana Asamoah. Source: Instagram/@dianaasamoah

Source: Instagram

In telling the story about her renewed mindset, the Pentecost Gya singer recounted her experience sometime back when she was offered a hotel room to sleep in during a tour outside the country.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

“It got to a point I was having this belief that those who go to the hotel will go to hell. I remember when I went to one of the foreign countries for a program and my manager showed me my hotel room, I told him I will never sleep in the hotel because I don’t want to sin against the Almighty God,”

She stated.

As testament to a change in her previous life, the gospel singer has now taken a turn with her outlook as she makes appearances in very ethereal make-up and hair as well as voluminous wigs and outfits which are in vogue like a popstar.

Nana Agradaa Steals Show at Afia Schwar's Father's One Week Celebration

Self-proclaimed queen of comedy, Afia Schwarzenegger, observed a one-week celebration for her late father, Augustine Adjei on Wednesday, January 26, 2022.

The one-week funeral rite which made headlines and had its photos flood social media platforms was held at De Temple social center at Achimota in Accra.

Source: YEN.com.gh