A 31-year-old Ghanaian mother of two works as a 'trotro mate' to pay her university school fees and fend for her daughters

According to the lady called Joyce Akorfa Atsoribo, she is able to make GHc35 on a daily basis and saves GHc10

The hardworking mother who is studying Information Studies at the University of Ghana as a distance student says any financial support will be extremely helpful

Joyce Akorfa Atsoribo, a 31-year-old student pursuing her degree in Information Studies at the University of Ghana struggles to pay her fees and fend for her two daughters with the income she makes as a trotro mate.

Narrating her story to The Mirror in an article published by Graphic.com.gh on the internet, Joyce says she is able to make GH₵ 35, out of which she saves GH₵10 every day.

The distance student who originates from Hohoe in the Volta Region says she became pregnant for the first time at the age of 17 during an event that was referred to as 'JHS' night.

Life was not easy afterwards but with the help of my mother who agreed to help me with the child, I was able to continue my education but got pregnant again in level 200 at the universty," Joyce recounts.

The hardworking lady describes her relationship with the gentleman responsible as 'hell' and narrates that she used to stay in the same room with him and four relatives.

With no option other than moving out, the mother of two had to fight for her survival and a place to stay, although that journey also turned out to be difficult.

"I started a fruit business at Amrahia in Accra but it was halted by my landlord who was not happy that the business was thriving. He stopped my business only for his sister to operate same at the same spot," she said.

Joyce indicates that she has been a trotro mate for five months and any financial support to help her finish the studies would mean the world to her.

