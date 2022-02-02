A 15-year-old boy from the Western Region by the name Desmond Kofi Essel has gone into professional photography

The young man who wants to further his education by studying General Science said he lost his parents early in life

Although Desmond's stepdad takes care of him, he has decided to venture into the art of photography to make an income for himself

Desmond Kofi Essel, a teenage boy who lives in the Western Region of Ghana has shared his touching story with YEN.com.gh, revealing how he went into professional photography after junior high school.

The boy who indicates that he desires to pursue General Science in senior high school mentioned that a generous couple who run a startup called AA Photography offered to teach him as a way of rewarding him for a service rendered to them.

According to the 15-year-old, his kind Godfather provides for his basic needs but he decided to take it upon himself to create a source of living mainly because he lost both parents at a tender age.

"My step-father is a good man. When I lost my parents, he assumed their position to provide for my basic needs but I want to do something for myself. The man and his wife who run AA Photography decided to help me out," he said.

Although the young man started learning the art just six months ago, he says the skill enables him to help with major shoots for weddings and all kinds of indoor and outdoor events.

Desmond Kofi Essel is a graduate of New Atuabo Basic School Complex in Tarkwa and needs some support to purchase adequate equipment.

