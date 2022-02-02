A University of Education student known as Benjamin Mensah has opened up about his sight impairment in an interview with Zion Felix

The young student shared that he lost his vision at the age of four when he sneezed and had blood oozing out of his nose

The 27-year-old revealed all efforts to get his sight back were unsuccessful hence sought education at the Akropong School of the blind

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A young man who goes by the name Benjamin has been granted an interview with Zion Felix on his YouTube channel where he opened up about how he lost his sight at a young age of 4.

In the interview he recounted that he sneezed one day as a child and had blood coming through his nose followed by his eye balls rolling in their sockets and soon after rendered him blind.

Benjamin Mensah in an interview with Zion Felix Photo credit: Zion Felix/YouTube

Source: UGC

All efforts and visits to various hospitals and doctors proved futile and he had to live with his impaired sight for the rest of his life.

In an effort to build a good future for himself, his parents enrolled him in Akropong School of the Blind where he had his basic education and from there moved to Ghana National College for his secondary education.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

He successfully completed and gained admission to University of Education, Winneba where he is currently pursuing a degree in English. Benjamin is in his third year.

Watch the full video linked below;

Meet visually impaired Ghanaian female student who makes gari to take care of herself

Meanwhile YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Jennifer, a visually impaired young lady who appears to be in her early 20s disclosed she is able to take care of herself in school by working.

In a video that was shared by Daniel, a gentleman who revealed on Twitter he is a cousin to the lady, Jennifer was seen processing gari, otherwise known as cassava flakes.

The young lady indicated that processing gari entails a lot of activities to make sure it is done to perfection, but she is able to take care of it despite her disability.

Jennifer further explained that her mother who used to do the trade with her support is currently not doing too well and she had to take over to make sure the money keeps coming.

Source: YEN.com.gh