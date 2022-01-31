A young Ghanaian boy in junior high school has decided to launch his future aspirations very early in life

At the age of 13 and with inspiration from his brother, Kennedy Wemah has created a LinkedIn account

According to the young man, he has embarked on the journey early in order to network with the right people ahead of time

Kennedy Wemah, a 13-year-old boy in Ghana is gaining attention on social media after launching his LinkedIn account with a post indicating he decided to start networking to achieve his future aspirations.

On his personal handle, the teenager revealed in quality description that his brother identified as Desmond Duodu Baah encouraged him to join the platform in order to connect with the right individuals from scratch.

"I’m Kennedy Wemah, 13 years of age, an aspiring engineer (not sure of which field yet but I hope to gain more insights into engineering to make an informed decision) currently a Junior high student. I’ll be taking my Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) this year and wish to further my Senior High education at Adisadel College (Science)," the young man introduced himself.

13-year-old Ghanaian JHS boy starts serious networking to become an engineer Photo credit: Kennedy Wemah via LinkedIn; Bill Hinton via Getty Images

Source: UGC

Kennedy describes himself as a vibrant, hardworking young student with strong communication and analytical skills; adaptable, resilient, and enjoys working with diverse people.

Reactions from social media users

Below were some interesting comments shared under Kennedy's post.

Desmond Duodu Baah, his brother, said:

Happy to always see you go the extra mile. Welcome to the family bro! You’ll do greater exploits

Ramsis Oboye, MSc Student, B.Tech, HND mentioned:

Actively seeking for job opportunities. Congratulations ... I wished I knew about LinkedIn while in my teens. You'll certainly go far in life... God bless you.

Abdul Mukhtar indicated:

Great to have you here LinkedIn. Your future is looking bright! Personally looking forward to your content.

