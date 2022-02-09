A kid has amused many people online after he used his muddled up baby language to sing "You want to bam bam" song

The boy's father who placed him on his legs joined him as they gave a short funny performance with some demonstrations

Many people who reacted to the video online said listening to him made them laugh as some called him mischievous

A baby and his father have stirred massive reactions on Instagram after they both sang Goya Menor's Ameno Remix (You Want to Bam Bam) in a short video.

They started the song midway by saying "you want to join cult...". What amazed people most was the way the kid used his baby language to sing along.

The father almost laughed while singing with the baby. Photo source: Tik Tok/@godwin010

What a funny kid

Though his words were not clear enough, you could pick from his muddled-up words that he was really singing the popular hit track.

Some people who found the video funny said they thought the baby was reading the alphabet.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 600 comments when it was reshared by Pulse Nigeria.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

beverlyscloset__ said:

"I thought he was switching to ABC at the end part."

mrsmile_comedian said:

"This pikin na hoodlum."

aderibigbefadekemi said:

"He is cute, I like the little boy but don't forget to teach him the way of God too. I come in peace."

uncle_beany said:

"These special children… bless them all."

dontas.world said:

"Such a cutie.. it’s the shape of his mouth. How what????"

itz_marex_ said:

"It’s his seriousness for me. OmG, so cute.... I like this version more sha."

US police use song to advertise recruitment

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the Dallas Police Department (DPD) used a very special way to post their recruitment exercise online in a short video.

On their Instagram page, two officers who are white and black gave a lovely performance to You Want to Bam Bam song.

The video started with the DPD black officer asking his white contemporary if he wants to bam bam and chill with the big boys.

