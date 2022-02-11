A young lady has gone online to narrate how she was able to get her Canadian citizenship after several years

In 2015, she left Lagos as an international student to study for her masters, ditching every comfort behind

Feyi revealed that she started off by getting a work permit before she transitioned into being a permanent resident

A Nigerian lady with the Twitter handle @FeyiMac has gone online to reveal that she finally became a Canadian citizen.

@FeyiMac stated that this happened after she relocated to a foreign country as an international student from Nigeria.

The lady said she was happy she left Nigeria in 2015. Photo source: @FeyiMac

I knew nobody

In a video on her YouTube page, the lady said when she left all the comfort in Lagos to study for her masters in Canada, she knew nobody and was quite young.

After becoming a worker in 2017, she succeeded in getting permanent residency in 2018. Feyi said that relocating to Canada has been one of the best decisions of her life.

The lady said that she does not in any way feel like a second-class citizen as most in the country are from somewhere else.

Below are some of the reactions to her post on YouTube:

I tap into your blessing

Lavene Gyles said:

"Hi congratulations on this achievement. From your experience do you think it is ok /wise to apply for a study permit if you have an express entry profile?"

Chizoba Virginia said:

"Congratulations beautiful sister, i am so excited for you!! this is so motivating!"

Uchechi Ogoko said:

"Congratulations Feyi. I tap into this. It’ll be my story in the near future by God’s grace!"

YourGirlBibi said:

"Big big big congratulations!!! Someday if Jesus tarries, I will be getting my own citizenship in Jesus Mighty Name Amen."

Olalekan Olatunde said:

"Congratulations on your citizenship. I celebrate God Grace."

Nigerian family become Canadian citizens

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the family of a Nigerian man, Tunji Johnson, got their citizenship in Canada. Sharing the news on his LinkedIn page, the man said "Glory be to God."

The man also shared a photo of his wife and daughter posing with their citizenship certificates against a backdrop of the Canadian flag.

Many Nigerians thronged his comment section to celebrate with him as some suggested that his family is in a better place.

Source: YEN.com.gh