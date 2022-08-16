Adjoa Adjei-Ntow, a driven Ghanaian lady, has recently announced successfully getting called to the England and Wales bar

In a LinkedIn post, Adjoa revealed that working as a Lawyer had been her lifelong dream, and her mother reminded her of how much she wanted it even as a child

Many of her well-wishers did not hesitate to resort to the comments section to congratulate her on her huge feat

An elated Ghanaian young lady has recently taken to social media to share good news with her followers.

Adjioa with her parents and posing for the camera Photo credit: Adjoa Adjei-Ntow/LinkedIn

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the LinkedIn timeline of Adjoa Adjei-Ntow had her revealing that she has been successfully called to both the England and Wales Bar.

"It still hasn’t sunk in but last week I was called to the Bar of England and Wales by The Honourable Society of the Middle Temple."

In her post, Adjoa recounted that her dream had always been to become a lawyer and her mother recently reminded her of how much she actually wanted to be in the profession.

"My mum reminded me that I’ve wanted to be a lawyer ever since I was a child. Losing my grandmother on the day of my criminal litigation exam wasn’t easy but I’m so grateful to God for opening countless doors for me, and to my family, friends and mentors for all of their support."

The gorgeous lawyer had over 2,200 people reacting to her post with close to 200 of them congratulating her in the comments section.

