It is a dream come true for a new mum as she finally secured a job in the United Kingdom

According to her husband, the feat came after almost 400 unsuccessful applications and 25 failed interviews

Sharing pictures of his beautiful wife, the man revealed that she had begun applying for jobs three months after she welcomed a baby

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A man identified as Kelvin Ossai has urged people never to give up on their dreams no matter how long it may take as he celebrated his wife who recently achieved hers.

In a LinkedIn post, the elated man announced that his woman has secured employment in DHU Health Care CIC in Derby, England, a job that had always been her dream occupation.

She started applying 3 months after putting to bed a baby Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Kelvin Ossai

Source: UGC

She began job-hunting 3 months after putting to bed

Showering encomiums on his wife, Ruth Ossai, who he described as a strong woman, the man revealed she had actually begun job-hunting three months after welcoming their first child.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

According to Kelvin, the lady who in 2020 moved to the UK didn't want to be idle when he went to work, hence her decision to job-hunt.

And it took her over 400 unsuccessful job applications and 25 failed interviews to secure the dream job.

Kelvin's post read in part:

"Despite all the pregnancy complications, daily injections for 3months+, surgery, transfusion etc, she never gave up. She started applying for jobs less than 3 months post partum (after delivery).

"To cut the long story short, she got a job as a Health and Safety Advisor with DHU Health Care CIC . Join me celebrate a strong woman."

Netizens celebrate the couple

Simeon Akuraga commented:

"Congratulations... I'm relieved reading this.. there's a reward for persistence."

Eunice Ani remarked:

"The strength of a woman! We celebrate you honey!

"Hi to Baby Zayne!"

Ehisumwen Eriamiantoe

"Congratulations Ma. I celebrate you and wish you the best in life."

Osakpo Olise said:

"Wow. Such a strong woman. Congratulations."

Man who moved abroad on permanent basis celebrates setting up a company there

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a man who relocated abroad had celebrated opening a company in the UK.

He revealed that between 2007 and 2008, he visited many federal ministries in the country to pitch his innovative idea but the efforts all proved abortive.

Ifeanyi added that one of the directors in a federal outfit told him that he was too young to realise his dream. Everything happened before the man travelled to Europe to study.

He stated that he has come far in life to become an associate professor with his own software company in the UK. He encouraged people never to give up on their dreams.

Source: YEN.com.gh