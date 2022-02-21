Osebo, the Ghanaian fashionista has recently

supported a 11-year-old girl who developed bone cancer

He travelled 12 hours from Accra to Wenchi in the Bono Region to support little Elizabeth

The Zara man donated an amount of Ghc5,000 to help clear some of the medical bills of the young child

Sensational Ghanaian businessman, Richard Brown is popularly known as Osebo the Zara man has once again come to the aid of a young girl who was suffering from bone cancer.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on a Facebook page called Bones Man TV shared that the luxury boutique owner traveled 12 hours from Accra to Wenchi to support an 11-year-old young girl by the name of Elizabeth needed medical care due to her condition.

Osebo posing for the camera with unwell Elizabeth and her mother

The post also shared that Osebo donated an amount of Ghc5,000 to help support the medical bills of Elizabeth.

"I was overwhelmed and Shocked to see Osebo the Zara Man travelled all the Way from Accra to Wenchi to see Elizabeth.The Journey from Accra to Wenchi is over 12hours but he Sacrificed his time and Life to travel to see Elizabeth.

He also paid an Amount GHc5000 (50Million Old Cedis) to clear part of her Bill with some other food Items", the post read.

The family of the young girl expressed their appreciation to Osebo and thanked him for taking the time to travel all the way to the western region.

