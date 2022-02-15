An 18-year-old boy lost his life amidst a clash between townsfolk & police at Lamashegu in the Northern Region

The father of the boy who is reported to have been playing football when he was hit by a stray bullet, could not hold back his tears in an interview

According to the man named Yakubu, God will handle the issue on his behalf but the boy shouldn't have lost his life in that manner

Yakubu Sayibu, a man from Tamale in the Northern Region lost his innocent son in a clash between police and townsfolk at an area called Lamashegu on Sunday, February 13, 2022.

Unable to hold back his tears in an interview with JoyNews, the sad father indicated that his son was innocent, didn't deserve what befell him and he is handing over the issue to God.

The rather emotional video is causing the eyes of many Ghanaians on social media to also swell up with tears because of how moving it is.

Emotional father Yakubu Sayibu who lost his son in Lamashegu shooting

Source: Facebook

According to a report by myjoyonline.com, the late 18-year-old Abdul Hakim Yakubu was one of the Junior High School Students of the Umar Al Mutar who wrote his Basic School Certificate Examination (B.E.C.E) this year.

The teenager was reportedly playing football with his friends on the Zosimli Junior High School Park when the shooting started.

In a bid to escape to safety together with his colleagues, he was hit by a bullet.

The shooting incident at Lamashegu started after the police tried to arrest a 24-year-old man, Rahaman Jabir, who sought refuge at the Lamashe Naa Palace.

The youth of the area got angered for what they described as total disrespect to the traditional ruler leading to unrest.

Shooting that happened at Ejura

Just last year, Ghanaians expressed worry following news of the death of two people in Ejura after gunshots were fired by security personnel.

On Tuesday, June 29, 2021, YEN.com.gh reported that the Police and military personnel have clashed with some youth at Ejura Sekyedumase in the Ashanti region.

The security personnel clashed with the youth who were protesting over the death of a #FixTheCountry activist, Ibrahim Mohammed aka Kaaka.

