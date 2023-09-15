A video of a young mother admonition her kids as they prepared to board a plane has cracked ribs online

The woman urged her two kids not to request for bofrot when the flight attendant questions them on what kind of snack they prefer

Netizens who saw the video expressed varied opinions over the heads-up given to the kids by their mother

A young Ghanaian mother got social media users in stitches after a video of her advising her kids surfaced online.

The viral video, which YEN.com.gh sighted on the TikTok page of @binitiefamily showed the moment the two kids were seated at the departure lounge with their mother, ready to board the plane.

The woman who wanted to avoid creating a scene during the flight warned the kids not to request for buff loaf, often referred to as bofrot when the flight attendant approaches them regarding the kind of snack they prefer.

Amidst laughter, she explained to them that bofrot, which is obviously their favourite, would not be served on an international flight, hence, the heads up.

The 17-second video captioned 'Ghanaian mom problems' had gathered over 1500 likes and 17 comments.

Watch the video below

Ghanaians react to the advice from young mother

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video laughed off at the warning given to the kids by their mom

Maame_boaduwaa stated:

Mama this is not fair

544 indicated:

we all know the one person who Loves buff-loaf

Mike Gyan commented

pls allow him , it's part of his country's culture food

Source: YEN.com.gh