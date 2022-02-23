A bank Chief Executive Officer identified as V. Vaidyanathan has transformed the lives of his personal staff in a rare philanthropic gesture

Vaidyanathan gifted his driver and house helps $500,000 worth of shares that he owns

The 54-year-old's unusual gift is not only going to help them attain financial independence but get them houses of their own

In what is an unprecedented display of kindness, a bank Chief Executive Officer named V. Vaidyanathan has gifted his driver and househelp a portion of his shares.

The Infrastructure Development Finance Company Limited (IDFC), India executive officer gave out $500,000 in shares to his office and home personal staff of his own volition, Bloomberg reports.

The shares Vaidyanathan gave out amounts to 3.7% of his holding in the private sector business.

YEN.com.gh gathered that the beneficiaries of the CEP's kind gesture are expected to purchase homes with their shares.

He is a serial philanthropist

According to Bloomberg, the 54-year-old banker is famed for his unusual philanthropic deeds to people and had given out roughly 38% of his shares since January 2018.

In 2020, the banker was reported to have gifted his former mathematics teacher an undisclosed item. It is said that the teacher helped him financially during his school days.

