A poor man, Budha Samal, has become a millionaire after a rich lady transferred her house, gold ornaments and assets worth Ghc827,461 to him

The rich woman named Minati Patnaik rewarded Budha for serving her passionately for the past 25 years

Minati ignored all her relatives in the wealth transfer, stating that none of them stood by her when she grieved

A poor man's dedication to his service for 25 years has been rewarded handsomely by his rich boss, an Indian lady identified as Minati Patnaik.

India reports that Minati, in her will, transferred her 3-storey building, gold ornaments and all her assets worth Ghc827,461 to Budha Samal.

The poor man had served her for 25 years Photo Credit: India Times

The rich woman lost her husband in 2020 and her daughter the following year

Minati who hails from Sambalpur in India had tied the knot with her lover Krishna Kumar Patnaik.

The couple lived happily in Cuttack City with their union producing a daughter named Komal.

Tragedy however struck as her husband would pass away in 2020 and her daughter also kicked the bucket in 2021.

The rickshaw puller stood with Minati through her period of sorrow

Budha and his family were said to have been Minati's comfort through her grieving moment as they stood by her. It was said that she was left alone by her relatives.

The rickshaw puller, despite the tragedy that hit the woman, was said to have continued to render his service to her - something he did while her husband was alive.

The woman heaved a sigh of relief that no one will harass the rickshaw puller after her death

Speaking on her decision to will all her wealth to Budha, Minati said she was moved by his dedication, commitment and selfless service.

A statement credited to her, India Times reports, goes thus:

"When I was shattered and living in grief, none of my relatives stood by me. I was all alone. But, this rickshaw puller and his family were taking care of my health without any expectation.

"Now, no one will harass Budha and his family after my death."

Source: Yen