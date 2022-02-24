Joshua Kwabena, a medical student from Ghana living in Ukraine has given a heart-throbbing account of what he experienced

Speaking to BBC, Joshua said he witnessed the initial blasts from his window during the Russian invasion

Joshua also indicates that he has been unable to find what next to do because every activity has come to a stop

A first-year medical student from Ghana identified as Joshua Kwabena has given an account of how he is coping along with his colleagues on an unknown land in an uncertain time.

Kwabena is one of many Ghanaian students trapped in his hostel and he witnessed the initial explosions that were fired at Ukraine from Russia.

Speaking on the BBC radio in a report monitored by YEN.com.gh, Kwabena who lives in the second largest city of Ukraine, Kharkiv, said he is confused about his next line of action.

"We don't get any information here. I am currently in hostel 9, where there are only foreign students. So we don't know who to speak to. Our student leaders keep telling us to get our documents together but no trains or buses are moving so we don't know what will happen," he said.

Kwabena also added that currently, the stores close to his hostel have all been literally emptied by locals who rushed for supplies in the fear that they might be trapped home for a long time.

He further added:

"I am not familiar with Ukrainian. All I can speak is the usual greetings. I cannot have any conversation and all my Ukrainian classmates are also not around to help with anything."

Ghanaian Students Appeal to Gov't to Evacuate Them to Safety Immediately

As YEN.com.gh also reported, Ghanaian students in Ukraine have called on the government to urgently evacuate them to a safe place amid reports of increasing violent clashes in the country.

Russia launched a military invasion of Ukraine on Thursday, February 24, as troops bombed military targets in big cities.

Joseph, one of the students studying medicine, told Joy News on Thursday that foreign students in the region are living in fear because of the attacks.

