Ghanaian students in Ukraine have appealed to the government to urgently move them to a safe place amid increasing tensions in the country

Russia launched military attacks on Ukraine on Thursday, February 24, as troops bombed big cities

Joseph, a student who spoke to Joy News described their situation as very bad, saying they are living in fear

Ghanaian students in Ukraine have called on the government to urgently evacuate them to a safe place amid reports of increasing violent clashes in the country.

Russia launched a military invasion of Ukraine on Thursday, February 24, as troops bombed military targets in big cities.

Joseph, one of the students studying medicine, told Joy News on Thursday that foreign students in the region are living in fear because of the attacks.

He described their situation in Ukraine as ''very bad''.

''We are all confused. Last night when I was learning, I heard the first explosion, it was as if it was at the back of our hostel, and we all are living in fear,'' he said.

Joseph appealed to the government to begin plans to move them home to ensure their safety.

He disclosed that Ghanaian students are currently in the rooms. ''But they are saying if you don’t have a shelter, you should move to the underground.''

''If God touches the heart of our government and they evacuate us, we will be very happy,'' he added.

Joseph said students have to look for food to live on as there is a food shortage due to the invasion.

Gov't Urges Ghanaians in Ukraine to Find Shelter Amid Rising Tensions

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the Government through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has expressed grave concern about the security and safety of Ghanaians living in Ukraine following reports of tensions and violent clashes.

In a Twitter post, the Ministry said the government has in the meantime asked over 1,000 students and other Ghanaians to keep safe in their homes and government places of shelter while the government ''engages the authorities''.

''The Government of Ghana is gravely concerned about the security and safety of our over 1000 students and other Ghanaians in Ukraine and has asked them to shelter in place in their homes or government places of shelter, 1/2.''

Ayorkor Botchwey Speaks on Death of Medical Student in Cuba

In other stories on YEN.com.gh, the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, has denied claims that a Ghanaian medical student, Erasmus Klutse, who died in Cuba was denied healthcare.

CitiNews reported that Ayorkor Botchwey lamented that social media had been used to spread conflicting reports about the death of Erasmus.

According to her, the government and the Ministry did not take the news of Erasmus’ death lightly. She added that she is certain that the death of Erasmus was not a result of the fact that he was denied medical attention.

