A gentleman and his friend from Ghana are cracking up many Ghanaians with a video of them pounding fufu abroad

The environment was covered in snow but the young men were determined to prepare the delicacy nevertheless

Two young men who hail from Ghana but traveled overseas are currently massive traction on social media after footage of them pounding fufu surfaced online.

In the video, the young men had snow all around them but managed to gather enough strength in the extreme weather to prepare the meal that requires a lot of physical activity.

One of the gentlemen was heard in the video stating that the ingredients had become cold too quickly due to the atmospheric conditions but they were going to make sure the fufu is prepared nonetheless.

Ghanaians Abroad Pounding Fufu in Snow Photo credit: @sweet_maame_adwoa

Source: Instagram

How Ghanaians are reacting

Below were some of the reactions shared by social media users in the comment section of the video.

umadyhair said:

Do you know what other nationalities have in their homes? It’s only Ghanafuo who forgets their culture when they travel

ealizaquartey indicated:

I like that, I wish my backyard was open like this I would have been doing some p333 and even sitting down to make my banku in daasen

will16o9 mentioned:

It's unfortunate to hear people asking what's wrong with what they are doing and honestly I don't blame people asking such questions at all.my only advice is if you want to know what they are doing is wrong then travel and see. Don't sit in thia farm as twene Jonas will say to say what's wrong with what they are doing.ignorance is indeed is the fall of black man

Watch the video below

Ghanaian man in Norway Advises Youth to stay in Ghana Because life Abroad is Overrated

Meanwhile, a young man from Ghana identified with the Twitter handle, @uncleskinnyyyyy, currently stays in Norway according to his bio on the social media platform.

In a recent tweet, he indicated that life abroad is highly overrated, and Ghanaian youth should focus on making it in their home country instead of traveling abroad.

"Guys, stay in Ghana. Abrokyire be scam!!!" was his simple tweet but this has generated massive reactions on social media from people who agree, and others who think his opinion is completely flawed.

Source: YEN.com.gh