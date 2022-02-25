The invention of mobile phones made life easier and less stressful. The world moved from using birds to get messages across, to writing letters, using landlines, and finally the invention of mobile phones.

Many attribute the invention of Smartphones to Europeans given the numerous inventions they have come up with.

A publication by black history.com however credits the existence of smartphones to an African American man by the name of Jesse Eugene Russell.

According to the publication, Jesse worked as an Engineer at AT&T-Bell Laboratories in 1988 and there, he came up with the idea of a wireless digital phone and communication.

