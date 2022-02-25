A Nigerian man serving in the United States Army returned home recently to surprise his entire family with so much happiness

The man and his family have not had physical contact for 6-years and when he finally returned unexpectedly, the moment was so electrifying

His father and sister were seen in the viral video shouting and hugging him in uncontrollable happiness and joy as they all walked into their house

A beautiful video of a family reunion between a Nigerian man serving in the US Army has made many people emotional on social media.

The soldier, Franklyn Moses who shared the nice story with the Tiktok handle @franklymoses said he and his family have not seen each other physically for 6-years.

The family was overjoyed. Photo credit: Tiktok/@franklynmoses

Source: UGC

Father, sister overjoyed in video

As soon as the soldier stepped down from his car and was sighted by his family comprising of his father and sister, they were overjoyed.

The lady shouted, even wailing in tears of joy as she sighted her brother. They all hugged and walked in in enormous joy. Sharing the video, the man said:

"I'm going to see my dad. I haven't seen in like, six years. Family is everything."

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

When the video was reshared on Instagram by @american_muscleautos it attracted a lot of interesting comments. Here are a few reactions to the video:

@mazi_elo reacted:

"This is beautiful. Family is everything. But is it right to put on the full Army uniform of a foreign nation here, especially when you are not on any official assignment?"

@akwenabuoye said:

"Nice! But I think all your sister needed was a warm hug instead of asking her "why are you crying?" She was obviously overwhelmed. You didn't even lift her up from her kneeling."

@ifydrey commented:

"I can’t believe the tears roll down my eyes. Me wey be street boy."

