A video of a Ghanaian man who sells Brukina, speaking about earnings from his business, has surfaced on social media

Ushau Mohammed, who indicated that he has been in the business for a while, said he makes grossly GH¢300 daily

Netizens who saw the video were divided and took to the comment section to express their views

A Brukina seller, Ushau Mohammed, has shared insights about his business in a video circulating online.

Despite the demanding nature of his work, the dedicated Brukina seller finds immense satisfaction in his craft and the joy it brings to his customers.

Ushau Mohammed, a Brukina seller, is sharing insights about his business. Image source: TV3GH

Source: Twitter

Operating from his modest stall in Accra, Ushau revealed that he makes approximately GH¢300 cedis daily.

In the video, he stated that his popular Brukina, a traditional Ghanaian beverage made from fermented millet and milk, has become a favourite among many people due to its great taste.

The young man indicated that he sells approximately 100 bottles each of small, medium-sized and large Brukina arranged in a box.

Watch the video below:

Netizens hail Mohammed's Brukina

Netizens who saw Mohammed's video were impressed. Some commended him for not lamenting Ghana's unemployment situation and staying jobless but rather developing this business. Others also attested to his claim that his Brukina tastes great.

@MaxOseiJnr wrote:

"And ppl Dey hse Dey complain of unemployment and hardship..Dey play n put ur eyes and future on a politician."

@ur_Gean wrote:

"Herh yes this guy’s Brukina is the best in ACCRA!!"

@Bra_Baffour wrote:

"GOATED BRUKINA. Zainab Brukina."

@ok_krypton2 wrote:

"Aswear nicest burkina in Ghana."

@FlowersHajj wrote:

"Which cow produce all the milk they use for brukina in Accra?"

@Dannybwoy82 wrote:

"Dem go come tax u soon."

@emmanuellazak wrote:wrote

"The owner of this brand has money eh. The woman is rich rich. She has retailers everywhere."

Fried yam seller claims she makes GH¢500 daily

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that a fried yam seller has surprised netizens after opening up about how much she makes daily from her business.

In a video making rounds online, she disclosed that she makes GH¢500 daily from her trade.

Netizens who thronged the comment session were amazed at how much she makes from her business.

Source: YEN.com.gh